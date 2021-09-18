Wife spotted husband was having deadly stroke because he kept yawning

A WOMAN was able to spot that her husband was having a deadly stroke because of the amount he kept yawning.

Margaret Dempster saw her husband Brian’s constant yawning and recognized something was amiss.

2 Brian Dempster had a stroke in October last year and now lives in a care home where he needs constant care Credit: Go Fund Me

2 Margaret was terrified and said she had no idea her husband’s yawning was a big deal Credit: Mirrorpix

The key signs of a stroke are fatigue and tiredness – which in most cases leads to people yawning.

A stroke is a life-threatening brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to part of your brain is cut off – without blood, the cells in your brain can be killed or suffer damage.

It can have different consequences depending on the location of brain damage.

In October 2013, the father-of-four noticed that he was yawning more often at his Glasgow home.

His son, worried about his father’s yawning, called an ambulance. He was taken to the hospital where doctors told him that he would either fully recover, partially recover, or die.

Margaret was scared and claimed that her husband’s excessive yawning was an alarming sign.

She told The Daily Record: “I just thought he was tired but then it turned out to be much more serious.

“The paramedics said the yawning meant he was having a stroke. He didn’t seem right, but it was just the yawning.”

Brian was admitted to hospital and kept there for five months while he received treatment.

Margaret could only visit her father twice due to Covid restrictions.

He was transferred to a nursing home in February. He is still monitored 24 hours per day.

Margaret stated that Brian’s stroke ‘came from nowhere’ and that Brian had been a hard worker before this event.

Brian is now in a wheelchair and has difficulty communicating with his family.

“His right side is badly affected and he babbles, even though he knows what he is saying”Margaret agreed.

What are the most common symptoms of stroke? The FAST method – which stands for Face, Arms, Speech, Time – is the easiest way to remember the most common symptoms of stroke: If you recognise any of these signs, and believe somebody is having a stroke, dial 999 and ask for an ambulance immediately. Other symptoms include: sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the body

difficulty finding words

sudden blurred vision or loss of sight

sudden confusion, dizziness or unsteadiness

a sudden and severe headache

difficulty understanding what others are saying

difficulty swallowing If any of these symptoms occur for less than a few hours, you could be suffering from a transient ischaemic attack (TIA). This attack, which is sometimes known as a “mini-stroke”, indicates that there is a problem with the blood supply to your brain. It’s important to contact your GP or local hospital if experiencing these symptoms, as they could increase your risk of stroke in the near future.

Brian’s family is trying to raise money to make his life comfortable.

The family hopes to buy Brian an adapted chair so he can move around and interact with the others in his care home.

So far the family have raise nearly £1,600 of their goal of £3,000.

Margaret stated: “Obviously, we want the best for Brian. We know that having a chair with special adjustments would be better for him than being stuck in a small room.

“Any donation no matter how small, will be appreciated by myself our children and family members who always have Brian’s best interest at heart.”

If you would like to donate, then you can visit the family’s GoFundMe page.

Mum suffers a stroke just seven years after finally meeting her daughter in Long Lost Family