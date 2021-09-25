Wife Refuses Husband’s Request To Quit Working Where Colleague Has A Crush On Her

A Reddit woman had recently discovered that her colleague had feelings for her. Her husband was furious and she immediately informed him. He demanded that she quit her job but she refused.

Sometimes, one spouse may ask the other to make too many sacrifices and risk their whole marriage. Reddit user Prudent_Coat8988 wrote a few months back about how her colleague had confessed to her his feelings and how it totally turned her life upside-down.

In relationships, people often don’t know when they’re sacrificing too much. Research has shown in the past that couples are happier when they’re are willing to sacrifice for each other. It’s not always easy to be selfless in a relationship.

In the Reddit post, Prudent_Coat8988 explained that she had been working on a research project with a colleague for almost two years, but then something happened. The husband received an email from her research partner in which he had confessed his feelings toward her.

Surprisingly, the husband found it offensive and suggested that her spouse quit her job. Redditor laughed and said that she could not leave her job. After her husband had changed the locks, he put her stuff on the patio and kicked her out.

She later came back with an update saying, “Hubby called me. Long story short he’s been extremely anxious each day when I leave for work and buckled from that pressure today. I’m “welcome back” home once I’ve quit my job, which is obviously still unacceptable.

It didn’t take long for other Redditors to respond to the post. Most of the comments were supportive, and one Redditor said that her husband was “treating her like a possession.”. Another then claimed that her husband was “immature” and advised the Redditor to file for divorce immediately.

An anonymous Reddit user posted a similar story to Prudent_Coat8988, but in her case, her husband took things a step further. According to the user, her husband noticed an attractive man on her Instagram feed, and when he found out it was her supervisor, he became furious.

The Reddit user explained that her supervisor had never done anything inappropriate, and they have a healthy working relationship. Then, one day, when she was coming back from her lunch break, she found out that her husband got into a fight with her supervisor and ended up in the hospital.

She then ended the post by saying, “I don’t want to quit my job but I fear I won’t be welcome there anyway because of what he did, but in the chance that I am, I would like to stay because of how hard it was for me to find this job and all the progress I’ve made. I don’t want my husband to go because of something so stupid. I wish he would reconsider.

The romance between work colleagues can go back as far as you can remember. If two people spend enough time together it is not unusual for them to form feelings for each other. What if one or both of them is in a relationship? This is a problem for the partner at work.

Vault.com has found that 58% of American office employees have been in inter-office relationships. One of the participants in the study said, “Every fiber of my being tells me ‘do not pursue office romance’. And yet, every time I’m in a situation where I feel as if there may be a connection I don’t cut it off ”

Other studies showed similar results. It turns out that a majority of employees have participated in or are willing to take part in inter-office relationships, regardless of marital status.

A few years ago, a woman emailed The Guardian about a workplace situation that she feared would ruin her relationship. The woman was working for a new company when she began to develop feelings for someone she worked closely with.

Although she did not want to betray her husband, the woman was constantly struggling with her emotions every time she went to work.

In the email, she wrote, “I have tried to retain perspective – I even told both my partner and my colleague how I feel, knowing that nothing would happen and hoping that the humiliation would be enough to drive my feelings away. But I still find myself agitated at work, enough to consider giving up my job … ”

Mariella Frostrup from The Guardian quickly replied and explained that there was no need for her to do anything drastic. It would be difficult to find a job, and she also said that it was not a good idea for her to openly share her feelings with everyone.

It’s often the case that you are the one who can make this work. Someone who tries to coerce or manipulate their spouse into giving up their job will likely backfire and they might end up resenting it.