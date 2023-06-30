Why’must-haves’ iPhone accessories will RUBIN your battery life and you cannot fix it

One TECH expert has identified the accessory on your iPhone that’s destroying its battery and you’re powering up to no avail.

TikToker Kagan took to TikToker to explain why your phone’s battery might be depleting very rapidly.

The clip begins with him telling his fans that they could be to blame if there are problems with the iPhone’s battery.

Wireless chargers are a popular way to drain your battery.

While wireless charging may not be inherently harmful, using it exclusively to charge your smartphone is an extremely bad idea,” said he.

It would mean that your battery’s health is going to decrease faster than the average and you have little control over this.

Exposure to heat was the second cautionary note from Nigerian expert.

The man said: “Perhaps you are constantly charging your phone, while also using it.”

You’re someone who carries a large power bank with a cable attached and is always chatting, texting and using Instagram.

The battery of your iPhone will be damaged or destroyed if you do this, he said.

The mobile user is advised to let their phone charge and then only unplug it when it’s finished.

Kagan’s final suggestion to increase the battery life of your iPhone is “avoid zero percent at all costs”.

He said that you should always stay between 20 and 80 percent of your full charge.

Don’t lower your threshold below 20 or raise it above 80 unless absolutely necessary.

The battery will be monitored by the optimised battery charger, which helps to prevent battery destruction.

It was recently revealed that your location could be a factor in the poor battery life of your iPhone.

Battery drain on iOS devices is higher if your cell phone coverage is poor.

Your battery life is affected the harder you have to push your iPhone to receive a signal.

If you live or work in an area where there is a poor or inconsistent cell signal it will affect the battery life.