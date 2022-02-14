Why Your Brain Fog Might Be More Serious Than You Think

Brain fog itself isn’t a medical condition, but it could be a symptom of other things going on with your health. COVID-19 infections are common causes of feeling mentally fuzzy since they can create inflammation in the brain and cause neurons to communicate less effectively (via Verywell Mind). In women, the hormonal changes of perimenopause and menopause can contribute to those mentally fuzzy feelings. Also, common life stressors like a lack of sleep and nutritional deficiencies, like vitamin B12, can also be a cause. And side effects of certain medications may make it harder to think clearly and maintain focus.

In some cases, brain fog might be attributed to more serious medical conditions. Depression is a common but serious cause, along with chronic fatigue syndrome (via Healthline). It can also be caused by anemia, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, hypothyroidism, and autoimmune conditions such as lupus, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis.

Often, brain fog results from more than one condition, as many can go hand-in-hand, according to Verywell Mind. For example, depression and increased stress can lead to a lack of sleep and vice versa. If you’re experiencing brain fog, talk to your doctor about your symptoms to figure out how to alleviate them and get your sharp mind back in shape.