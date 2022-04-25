Why You Should Consider Doing Pilates While Pregnant

Regular physical activity does more than just keep you fit — it can also help with back pain, constipation, high blood pressure, and other pregnancy complications, notes the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). To reap the benefits, aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardiovascular exercise per week. Brisk walking, swimming, yoga, and stationary bike workouts are just a few examples. Another great choice is modified Pilates, says the ACOG. In a 2018 survey, 23% of pregnant women cited “improved social well-being” as one of the key benefits of Pilates (per the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies). About 12% said that Pilates helped them build a strong pelvic floor.

The pelvic floor muscles support your bladder, uterus, and other internal organs. If these muscles are weak or tight, you may experience incontinence, organ prolapse, and pain during intercourse, among other issues. Pilates and exercises targeting the pelvic floor can prevent these problems or minimize their impact and speed up recovery from childbirth.

Practicing Pilates during pregnancy may also reduce labor pain and make delivery easier, suggests a 2021 study published in BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth. As an added benefit, you’ll get stronger and more flexible, breathe more efficiently, and feel better overall. What’s more, Pilates may help ease the pain associated with pregnancy, according to 2018 research featured in Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice. To stay safe, reach out to a qualified instructor who has experience working with moms-to-be.