Why Wendy Williams’ Fans Say New Instagram Video Showing Her Walk on the Beach May Have Been Taken Ages Ago

Wendy Williams is looking fit and healthy in a new video posted to her official Instagram account. But fans are still skeptical, asking whether the video is an actual depiction the current reality of the troubled talk show host.

A new video on her official Instagram, shot by her son, shows her taking a morning stroll on a beach in Miami. “It’s just after 8 o’clock in the morning and I’m doing okay,” she says in the video.

The video is the first her fans have seen of her in months. Williams has been on hiatus from her show since July 2021, and was recently spotted three months ago in a wheelchair struggling with major health issues including Graves’ disease.

Fans, however, believe this was an old video shot quite some time ago.

One hint, commenters wrote on the post, was that she gets her age wrong. She says she’s 56 years old in the video, but she is actually 57 years old.

Williams also mentioned being with her mom in the video, who died in December 2020.

Her publicist insisted to Inside Edition that “the video was taken yesterday.” However, when Inside Edition asked another source close to Williams, he said, “don’t assume [the video] was taken this week.”

Williams’ fans seem to be on heightened alert with her well-being after Wells Fargo froze her accounts last week, claiming that she is an “incapacitated person” and “the victim of financial exploitation.”

Her attorney, however, said, “Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being.”