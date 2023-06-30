Why we crave baked sweets

According to an article published in Addiction, 2022, highly processed food such as sweets baked from sugar can be as addictive as cigarettes. For one thing, processed foods — rather than fruits or vegetables — are linked to binge eating. It’s easier to consume a whole sleeve than two apples. Even if eating an entire sleeve might cause you to feel sick, it’s hard not to feel the urge for more.

Dopamine is released in our brains when we eat sweets, which creates a “feel-good” feeling. Sugar and fat from highly processed foods work more than nuts or fruit to raise our brain’s dopamine. We then turn to cookies and cakes to change our mood. Even if you’re full after eating, you can still find it hard to resist reaching for something sweet. According to the article, highly processed food has flavor and texture improvements that make it more addictive.