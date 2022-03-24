Why “Vice Grip Garage” Moved from Minnesota To Tennessee

Derek BieriVice Grip Garage’s host describes his car-related content in the following way: “budget builds, rescues, and how to’s for the common folk.”His platform has attracted nearly 1.2 million subscribers and more than 240 million views since he joined it in 2007. Derek is his wife. Jessica BieriTheir sons and their mother have lived and worked in Minneapolis, Minnesota for many years. There are shops in both Minnesota (and Wisconsin) as well. They uploaded a video explaining why they recently moved to Tennessee.

Derek described the cost to live in Minnesota and Tennessee as “night and day.”Moving to Tennessee can save the Bieris money by reducing multiple mortgages, rent payments, utilities and taxes. “tremendous amounts of money.”Tennessee does not have income tax. This has certainly contributed to the tremendous savings.

Derek continued to explain that when he first started YouTube, he was investing a lot in his channel and producing content without much return. His family and business have seen the financial impact this has had on them.

Derek’s wife, Jessica, detailed how Derek used to have to drive over an hour between shops one way, which ended up totaling roughly 30 days a year spent traveling. Derek contributed, “I honestly worked 7 days a week…it got to the point where I wasn’t really seeing my family very much, and that is very, very, very important to me, so we wanted to make a change.”Derek has been able to move to a central location, which allows him to be more present for family activities such as Friday night movies and pizza parties.

When the Bieris lived near the Canadian border, they lamented that while there was the occasional local car show, there weren’t many big events put on close by. Derek often travels to Florida. This was three days away from Minneapolis. Derek would need to plan a week to attend a single-day event.

Derek has been able to drive to Florida in one day thanks to the move. “save on motels, food, and fuel.” Surely, Derek’s many fans are glad that his move has allowed him to be more actively involved in major car shows and events.

Jessica explained that Jessica and David also moved because of the lifestyle they desired for their growing sons. “We were both raised kind of in a country or farm setting, and we always wanted that for our children, to be able to experience all the things that we got to experience, just running outside and playing with no worry, being able to jump on your 4-wheeler, dirt bike, or whatever you might have, and just go explore.”

Derek said that even though Minnesota has many beautiful, spacious places to raise children, the mere act of driving his snowmobile onto his property was enough to make passersby call the police. This is more common in Tennesee. The Bieris should have a lot of freedom when using their property.

Derek and Jessica also shared their views on what they consider the key determinant of the move. Derek’s videos are so detailed that freezing temperatures can limit his creativity. He said, ”I’m rolling around on the ground pretty much nonstop outside…three to four months a year, I can’t produce content for you guys.”

Derek is able to produce the content he wants year-round by moving to Tennessee, which offers warmer and more stable temperatures. And it’s clear from the video’s closing statement that Derek’s viewers are his top priority. “Our goal is: always put a smile on you folks’ faces, entertain you, where you can sit down with your family or your kids and just enjoy some stuff and hopefully get you motivated and get you out to the shop and garage. So we just decided, you know, we needed to find better weather where we could do what we do best and have fun doing it.”

