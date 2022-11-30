Why Val Kilmer Pulled Out of Disney+’s Willow Series

Madmartigan returned sooner than expected.

Disney+: The New Series WillowThe streamer will premiere the film Nov. 30, and it is based upon the 1988 fantasy movie adventure of the same title. The film features the following: Val Kilmer Madmartigan played the role as a handsome swordsman helping the titular Willow.Warwick Davis() during his epic adventure.

According to Willow showrunner Jake KasdanKilmer was almost able to reprise his role as the Series’s director.

“We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan spoke Entertainment Weekly Nov. 29. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the show. I remember going to see Val right after this thing started to get some momentum, and I said, ‘Listen, we’re doing this. And the whole world wants Madmartigan back.’ And he was like, ‘Not as much as I do.'”

Kilmer, who was first diagnosed in 2015 with throat cancer, continued his work through the illness. He even had an emotional revival of his Iceman role in 2022. Maverick is the Top Gun.