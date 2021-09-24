Why Todd Chrisley Doesn’t Think Savannah Chrisley Ever Got Over Her Ex

The ultimate ultimatum.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s episode of Growing Up Chrisley, airing Thursday, Sept. 23, Todd Chrisley can’t help but call out Savannah Chrisley and her real relationship with then-ex Nic Kerdiles.

Savannah tells her father about a blind date she and her best friend set up.

“I’m just not in the mood for all this today, like, Chadd had me go on this double date with him and I really didn’t even want to go,” Savannah sighs. “So, I made sure we’d run into Chase [Chrisley] and Elliott.

“Why would you do that?” Todd is shocked.

Savannah admits, “Because it just made me more comfortable. Therefore, it wasn’t really a date, it was just a group hang. And now, Chadd’s mad.”

Todd agrees that Savannah “made him look foolish” by sabotaging the double date, but Savannah surprisingly opens up about not being ready to start dating again after breaking off her engagement with former fiancé, Nic.