Why Todd Chrisley Doesn’t Think Savannah Chrisley Ever Got Over Her Ex

Why Todd Chrisley Doesn't Think Savannah Chrisley Ever Got Over Her Ex
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The ultimate ultimatum. 

In a sneak peek at tonight’s episode of Growing Up Chrisley, airing Thursday, Sept. 23, Todd Chrisley can’t help but call out Savannah Chrisley and her real relationship with then-ex Nic Kerdiles

Savannah tells her father about a blind date she and her best friend set up. 

“I’m just not in the mood for all this today, like, Chadd had me go on this double date with him and I really didn’t even want to go,” Savannah sighs. “So, I made sure we’d run into Chase [Chrisley] and Elliott

“Why would you do that?” Todd is shocked. 

Savannah admits, “Because it just made me more comfortable. Therefore, it wasn’t really a date, it was just a group hang. And now, Chadd’s mad.” 

Todd agrees that Savannah “made him look foolish” by sabotaging the double date, but Savannah surprisingly opens up about not being ready to start dating again after breaking off her engagement with former fiancé, Nic. 

Latest News

Previous articleExplainer: What’s bi visibility day and why is it so important?
Next articleLidl own-brand clothes become massive hit as Brits kit themselves out in bargain buys

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder