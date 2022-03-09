Why This Is Us’ Mandy Moore Was “Super Nervous” For Rebecca’s Emotional Scene With the Big Three

Spoilers ahead for Episode 7. This is UsSeason 6: “Taboo.”

This is UsThere was one more Thanksgiving episode for fans, and it involved an extremely emotional scene. RebeccaShe shared some news with her kids. Rebecca shared some news with her three children after a lot of drama during the Pearson family holiday. Randall, Kevin?, and KateThe truth about her future plans as she gets sicker in the show’s timeline . Mandy MooreCreator Dan FogelmanThe actress spoke out about the scene, and she explained why she was there. “super nervous”Learn more.

Although Rebecca sharing her plans for her future wasn’t easy on her children In the current day It was a conversation that had to take place, and she had already begun. MiguelShe was right by her side all the time. Kevin and Randall clearly had some thoughts about their mom’s reveal that she wants Kate to make decisions for her in the event that Miguel can’t, and the whole scene involved a lot of heavy lifting from Mandy Moore in her performance. Randall and the actress. This is Us cast spoke with CinemaBlend and other outlets at NBC’s Scripted Press Day about the scene, with Moore saying:

These scenes are something we can all identify with. We all have those moments on the show. It’s truly a blessing to be a part this show. It’s an amazing experience to get up every morning and share these stories with others and to be able to recite these words. It’s something that we never lose sight of, and it’s even more so for me as we kind of close the show. I was like “OK, I want to be fully present.” It was four pages long and right before Thanksgiving break. I was very nervous. I was like, “I’ve just got the job done.” You know what? I get to see these amazing people, Justin, Chrissy, Jon, and Sterling. These words are my privilege and honor, and I enjoy this relationship with everyone. We truly are a family. It’s almost as if we’re a family.

For a show with so many moving parts and such a large cast, four pages of script can be a lot. This is Us. Those four pages also meant several minutes of Mandy Moore speaking with the other actors mostly reacting to her words, so it’s understandable that even such a veteran actress who has spent so many years playing this character could be nervous about it.

It was also an important scene in the show. Mandy Moore performed it as an emotional moment. This is UsDan Fogelman, creator, talked about the scene and how the writers constructed it. “setup”for the remaining season. Fogelman said:

We discussed that scene in detail. It’s the setting for the second half of the season. It was one those scenes we knew would take 7 minutes out of the 42 minutes and 30 seconds we get each week. And it felt worth it. Yes, it was hard work. Although I lost my mom quickly and unexpectedly, I still try to understand what if she had suffered a prolonged, difficult illness. What might she have wanted me to know? That’s where I think we started. Mandy was so special that day…

This scene serves as “setup”The rest of Season 6 could indicate that Rebecca is going to be falling apart quickly, but that may not have been necessary when the series finale is set for May. It is good that Rebecca and Miguel have a clear plan. Some clues as to what’s coming The rest of the story will follow. And Mandy Moore’s co-stars were full of praise for her as well, with Sterling K. BrownSaying about his mom on-screen:

We were talking about the same scene this year. Justin, Jon and I can attest to that. Mandy was doing her thing as we sat around the table. My first reaction was to applaud. I clapped in the seat. I mean, it was not too loud. My actor was not being distracted. I got up and walked around to the other side, since we were at the cabin. I went into the kitchen, and did the same thing Mandy would in Season 1. When she got ready, she would do this and then she’d show me by putting her arms down. But it was pure joy for me, just as ‘This chick is fucking killing it, son.’

Jon HuertasHe agreed, saying that he “will agree with that”And shared that it was “this just really long breath before that that all of us took”During the rehearsal that already had them “all in awe,”And Justin Hartleyelaborated to state that he could “go on for hours probably about this entire cast.”