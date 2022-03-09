Why This Is Us’ Mandy Moore Was “Super Nervous” For Rebecca’s Emotional Scene With the Big Three

Spoilers ahead for Episode 7. This is UsSeason 6: “Taboo.”
This is UsThere was one more Thanksgiving episode for fans, and it involved an extremely emotional scene. RebeccaShe shared some news with her kids. Rebecca shared some news with her three children after a lot of drama during the Pearson family holiday. Randall, Kevin?, and KateThe truth about her future plans as she gets sicker in the show’s timeline. Mandy MooreCreator Dan FogelmanThe actress spoke out about the scene, and she explained why she was there. “super nervous”Learn more.
Although Rebecca sharing her plans for her future wasn’t easy on her children In the current dayIt was a conversation that had to take place, and she had already begun. MiguelShe was right by her side all the time. Kevin and Randall clearly had some thoughts about their mom’s reveal that she wants Kate to make decisions for her in the event that Miguel can’t, and the whole scene involved a lot of heavy lifting from Mandy Moore in her performance. Randall and the actress. This is Us cast spoke with CinemaBlend and other outlets at NBC’s Scripted Press Day about the scene, with Moore saying:
For a show with so many moving parts and such a large cast, four pages of script can be a lot. This is Us. Those four pages also meant several minutes of Mandy Moore speaking with the other actors mostly reacting to her words, so it’s understandable that even such a veteran actress who has spent so many years playing this character could be nervous about it.
It was also an important scene in the show. Mandy Moore performed it as an emotional moment. This is UsDan Fogelman, creator, talked about the scene and how the writers constructed it. “setup”for the remaining season. Fogelman said:
This scene serves as “setup”The rest of Season 6 could indicate that Rebecca is going to be falling apart quickly, but that may not have been necessary when the series finale is set for May. It is good that Rebecca and Miguel have a clear plan. Some clues as to what’s comingThe rest of the story will follow. And Mandy Moore’s co-stars were full of praise for her as well, with Sterling K. BrownSaying about his mom on-screen:
Jon HuertasHe agreed, saying that he “will agree with that”And shared that it was “this just really long breath before that that all of us took”During the rehearsal that already had them “all in awe,”And Justin Hartleyelaborated to state that he could “go on for hours probably about this entire cast.”
There are many episodes of This is UsMandy Moore could be a great actress as Rebecca Pearson, but she was left at the beginning. Discover new episodes of This is UsTuesdays at 9 PM ET ET on NBC The 2022 TV Schedule, ahead of new episodes of Renée Zellweger’s Pam’s Best Thing(for which) The actress wore a prosthetic bodysuit) until New AmsterdamReturns With some “explosive scenes”Follow the instructionsApril