Why The Great British Baking Show Hasn’t Had an All-Star Season

All-Stars on The Great British Baking Show It won’t happen anytime soon.

The series is in its 13th year. Judge Prue Leith This is why she Paul Hollywood They have not reunited the winners of the show to give them a chance at the crown or, in their cases, the cake platter.

“If you’ve already won Bake Off, your life changes,” E! exclusively spoke to her. News. “You become either a very well-known baker, or you find yourself with a bakery business, or you’re on television as a presenter, or you are writing a new cookbook, and you have a reputation you don’t want to damage.”

Because of that, Prue said that she thinks the series would “struggle” To draw in past winners, even if they are no longer eligible “never tried, to be honest.”

“They feel that it’s the top of their career so far,” She added. “Would you want to risk losing it?”

Yes, it would be a pleasure to.