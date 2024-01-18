“Why setting a flight price alert, even after booking, can save you hundreds” – Key words: flight price alert, save hundreds

Why You Should Set an Airfare Alert for a Flight You’ve Already Booked

Do you set price alerts for flights you’ve already booked? Here’s why you should even after you’ve made your purchase.

Travel Expert’s Insider Trick to Save Big

Traveling isn’t cheap, and every penny counts toward your next adventure. If you’re looking to save big on your flights, you might think the opportunity to save has passed once you’ve booked your ticket. But think again. A travel expert revealed that you could be missing out on significant savings with a low-hassle trick that will change the way you approach booking and tracking your flights.

The Benefits of Tracking Your Flights After Booking

Scott Laird, an expert from Fodor’s Travel, shared some valuable insights that many travelers overlook. If you haven’t purchased the lowest tier airline option, known as Basic Economy, you might still be able to make changes to your booking. Keeping a fare alert going after purchasing is crucial, as it can lead to a substantial refund or credit if the price of your ticket drops.

Avoiding the Costly Change Fees

If a fare goes down after you’ve purchased a nonrefundable ticket, in most cases, you may not be eligible for a refund. However, you could qualify for the price difference as a credit toward a future flight. But due to the high fees that airlines charge for changes, many travelers are content with their original booking. These fees, which can reach up to $200 per ticket, make tracking flights seem irrelevant.

Shifting Rules During the Pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the rules have shifted. Most U.S. carriers have waived change fees for domestic flights, making it more appealing for passengers to make changes if the fare decreases. While the process of rebooking a flight may entail extra steps, such as contacting the airline, it can prove to be a worthwhile endeavor. A successful rebooking can not only save you money on your current trip but also provide you with credit for your future travel.

Maximizing Flight Credits

Rebooking your flight and obtaining a sizable flight credit is a smart strategy that can reap long-term benefits. By following the expert advice of tracking your flights after booking, you can take advantage of potential price drops, turning what may seem like an inconvenience into a significant gain for your travel budget. So why not set an airfare alert and keep an eye on your booked flights? It could lead to substantial savings and opportunities for future adventures.