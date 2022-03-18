Why Princess Beatrice is Still Living At St. James Palace

Princess BeatriceFor many years, St. James Palace is her home. The oldest daughter of Prince AndrewAnd Sarah FergusonShe shared the four-bedroom home together with her younger sister Princess EugenieBefore the marriages of their husbands, the royal siblings were still married. Beatrice, the younger of the two sisters, has moved into her famous digs. Here’s everything we know about her family’s future housing plans.

Princess Beatrice’s Royal Lodging Options

Princess Beatrice is a member to the royal family and has several options when it comes to where she will live with Edoardo Maglio Mozzi, her husband, and their newborn daughter, Sienna. She could stay at Windsor’s Royal Lodge. This is where she was raised, and also where her parents, Prince Andrew Ferguson, live. That’s what her younger sister Princess Eugenie did during the early stages of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, as well as the couple’s son August, now live in their royal cousins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s old home, Frogmore Cottage. Although it is cramped, the charming, recently renovated cottage house has five bedrooms. If Beatrice was so inclined, she would no doubt be able to return to living with her sister.

Beatrice and her small family now live in a four-bedroom apartment in St. James Palace. This is the same place Eugenie and Beatrice lived in their days as bachelorettes. The estate, located in the London suburb of Westminster, is no doubt a perfectly wonderful place to bask in the joys of new motherhood, but it’s not where she and her Italian count husband plan on raising their new daughter.

St. James Palace, where Beatrice Lives Currently

(Christophe Cappelli/Shutterstock.com)

Mozzi and Beatrice bought a farmhouse in Cotswolds in the summer 2021, just one year after their surprise, secret wedding, and just a few short months before Beatrice gave rise to baby Sienna. This area is known for its charming villages and rolling hills.

All About Her New Cotswolds Residence

Though the home is absolutely dreamy, Beatrice and her family still haven’t moved in. According to reports, the farmhouse has six bedrooms and reportedly cost the couple £3.5 million. Some renovations were required before the couple could move in.

While the majority of these projects are complete, there is still work to convert an outbuilding into guest rooms. Security measures are also being added to protect the home’s new royal occupants. A 6-foot tall fence will be installed to keep out trespassers such as the one who got too close to Queen Elizabeth last January.

Overall, the property looks amazing. In addition to the added privacy and space the family gets compared to what they had at St. James Palace, there’s also the added bonus of a swimming pool and tennis court. Mozzi’s parents also live in the Cotswolds. That’ll make family get-togethers all the easier now that there’s a second grandchild, in addition to Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship, to spoil.

