Why Pearls, Black Opal and Chocolate Diamonds are so Expensive

The value of a pearl depends on many factors, such as its size, color, and luster.

Black opal’s price is heavily influenced by its rarity, and the difficulty of mining it.

Le Vian trademarked Chocolate Diamonds in 2000. The gems’ value rose after their rebranding.

Meline: The pearl is one of most difficult gems to determine its value. It’s also important to consider whether the pearl is cultured or natural. Natural pearls can be harder to find and are therefore more expensive. Most pearls available on the market today are cultured pearls. It’s not easy to grow cultured pearls. For a pearl to form, pearl farmers can wait up to six months. Not every pearl forms the same way. The mollusk size is a major factor in the pearl’s size. Akoya pearls are only 9-10 millimeters wide, but South Sea pearls (or black Tahitian pearls) can grow up to 15-16 millimeters. Black pearls and South Sea pearls are more valuable because of their larger sizes. This strand of South Sea cultured Pearls is currently selling at $32,000 The pearl’s shape and surface also impact its value. The more round and smoother the pearl, the higher its value. The hardest variable to measure, however, is luster. It refers to how a pearl reflects light. The pearls that are shinier will be more valuable.

Black opal is a rare gem. It is sought-after for its ability to display a wide range of colors, as opposed to common opal which only has one color. A high-quality, black opal can be as much as $10,000 per carat. This makes it one of the most expensive gemstones in the world. Black opals are found in Australia at over 90%. However, they can be difficult to find. First, miners drill a vertical shaft in the area they believe contains opal. Next, they will need to create an underground space large enough for them to begin digging the rock. While the equipment required to mine and the cost to register your claim may be very expensive, it is not impossible to find black opal. After rough opal has been extracted from the soil, it must be cut and polished. This is where the gem’s real value is determined. Black opal is in high demand, and the lack of supplies drives up its price. Black opal is available for purchase at prices ranging from $1,000 per carat up to thousands of dollars. The most valuable black-opal has a bright red stone and a very black base.

While gem-quality brown diamonds used to be worth approximately $1,500 per tonne in the 1980s and 90s, they now fetch up to $10,000 per tonne. The price of larger stones has increased by up to 25 times. Le Vian, a jewelry manufacturer, took advantage of the undervalued naturally brown diamonds in 2000 by trademarking the name Chocolate Diamonds. Chocolate Diamonds was born shortly after the rebranding. Google searches for Chocolate Diamonds grew from zero in 2007 and to almost 400,000 in 2014. The more they were searched for, the more valuable they became. Le Vian isn’t the only company trying to rebrand brown jewels. Zales, a jeweler, has called them Champagne, cognac and cappuccino. However, Chocolate was the name that took root. Only 4% of brown diamonds can meet Le Vian’s criteria. The diamonds must fall within a certain shade (between C4 and C6) according to the industry’s color scale. This is more like a milk chocolate than a dark one.