Why Nicola Coughlan Thought she’d be Fired From Bridgerton

Some things are just too good to believe.

When Nicola Coughlan was cast as Penelope Featherington in the TV adaptation of Julia Quinn‘s Bridgerton series, she was cautiously optimistic. “I should have been like, ‘This is amazing,'”She shared her story The New York Times about the role. “Instead, I was like, ‘This is fishy. I don’t know about this.'”

According to Nicola’s mother, she was apprehensive because NYT, “she had known plenty of actors who were hired onto prestige projects and then fired when the studio demanded a bigger name.”

In reality, showrunner Chris Van DusenShe was already singing the praises of everyone involved in this project. “I’m happy to say that everyone loved her as much as I did,”Van Dusen said the following:

Now, with one season under her belt, Nicola is more confident in her abilities—save for the romantic scenes.