Why Margaret Josephs Revealed Jen’s Husband Sexually Engaged in RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New JerseyAnother scandal of cheating is sweeping the nation.

Tonight’s Bravo show premiere is the 12th season. Margaret JosephsAnd Jennifer Aydin‘s ongoing feud lead to an explosive revelation about Jen’s husband Bill Aydin.

Margaret accused Jen after the heated exchange between them. “not being honest”More information about “skeletons” in her closet.

“You always say Bill’s the best, he had an affair, everybody knows and that’s why he left his old job,” Margaret claimed. “Her marriage is not as perfect as she says it is. Bill had the affair with the office manager for two years.”

Jen, while not denying the bombshell was there, responded, “She’s not an office manager, she was a f–king pharmaceutical rep you f–king idiot if you get the facts straight.”

Now, the scandalous cheating revelation is all that both stars will be speaking out about.

“Obviously I’ve known for years and it was off the fly. I just I think I was pushed to my breaking point of the hypocrisy and that’s really what it was,”E! interviewed Margaret. News, referring to past digs by Jen about Margaret’s relationship with her husband. Joe BenignoExtramarital affairs