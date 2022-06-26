Why Lori Harvey Is in a “Really Good Space” This Summer

Lori Harvey is looking forward to a Hot Girl Summer, as she moves on after her breakup from Michael B. Jordan.

“I’m in a really, really good space,” the model told E! News on June 23, without mentioning the split. “Like, really happy, I’m excited for the summer. I feel like this is the first summer that we have kind of no real restrictions, like we’re off lockdown. So I feel good!”

Steve Harvey‘s daughter, who launched her skincare brand SKN By LH last year, continued, “Business is going good. I have some new fun projects that are coming soon that I’ve been working on, so I’m extremely excited to share that with everybody. Just excited to continue to grow, continue to evolve, continue to learn as I go.”

Lori, 25, made her comments two days before the opening of WAKUDA Las Vegas, the second branch of chef Tetsuya Wakuda‘s Japanese restaurant, at the Venetian Casino & Resort.

“This is Chef Tetsuya’s first restaurant that he’s opening in the U.S. This is a really big deal. He’s a two Michelin-star chef. So I’m just really excited to try this Omakase experience,” Lori said. “Japanese is literally my all-time favorite cuisine.”