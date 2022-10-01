Why law and order: The Organizational Crime Conflict Within the Unit Is a Good Thing for Stability

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2. Law & Order: Organized CrimeSeason 3 called “Everybody Knows the Dice are Loaded.”

The first episode Law & Order: Organized CrimeOne third of The three-part crossover With the original Law & Order SVULast week, but Stabler, BellThe rest of the crew were back in business with the second episode. Season 3’s first episode centers on Stabler trying to get rid of the Silas family. They are busy building a New York casino. Stabler was assigned to investigate the mysterious murder of the only man standing in the way for the family to begin construction. The detective created some tension in the Organized Crime unit, but that’s not a bad thing.

Part of what fueled Stabler’s drive to investigate the death of Henry Cole – who had refused to leave his apartment and allow the full casino construction to commence – was his immediate dislike of Teddy Silas, and the young man’s extremely transparent attempt to turn an apology into an alliance. The official story behind Cole’s demise was that he’d gotten drunk and fallen off his balcony to his death, which pretty much everybody except for Stabler believed. This was a long shot in a politically difficult situation. Bell told Stabler to not make any moves until she spoke with him first.

Anyone who viewed twelve seasons of “The Simpsons” knows that this is true. Christopher Meloni’s character on SVUAlternatively, you could choose to watch two seasons. Organized Crime probably won’t be surprised that he did the exact opposite of what his sergeant told him. When Bell found out what he’d done instead of just showing the ropes to The task force’s newcomer She had been instructed to ask him if it was okay for him to respect her. He said that he did. “of course” he does, she wanted to know why he didn’t follow her orders. He kind of tried to play dumb that he’d done anything against what she’d told him, but she wasn’t having it. Bell stated:

You’re not asking me questions. I’m asking you questions. This is not the first time we’ve been on this journey. I won’t be compromised. That’s clear. … I told you to wait. Elliot: Everything that has to do this casino is political dynamite and must be dealt with with tact and strategy.

Bell, he’ll tell you! Stabler pointed it out. “those aren’t exactly my strong suits,”She replied, “They are.” hers, and he dropped two important words that don’t always come easily to him: “I’m sorry.” It was an important conversation, and their later interactions in the episode proved that neither one of them was holding a grudge about it, but it’s a good thing for Bell to put him in his place.

He may be older and technically correct in this case. However, he has enough of an embarrassing reputation. Mariska Hargitay’s Captain Benson He still gets flak for working with him. SVUBell, however, is better than him. Hargitay was praised for her cuteness, but he is not the best. Emmy moments by Chris Meloni !)

He went wild on the procedural SVUIt was usually only one case that caused issues before the show moved forward. It was a great show. Organized CrimeStabler can go rogue in a serialized program, which can lead to serious problems. Bell can’t be as lenient with him as Cragen(Who made an Appearance in OC Last season ) was, and he should be setting an example for the younger detectives this time around. He needed to think for himself and not be controlled by his sergeant. He was undercover ; that’s not the case anymore, and he needed this conflict and lecture from Bell to start Season 3.