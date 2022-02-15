Why Lauren Smith-Fields’s Friends Turned to TikTok

The video now has more than 1.4 million views, more than 440,000 likes and thousands of comments. In it, Mr. Rose and Ms. Smith-Fields are walking outside on a sunny day with brimming smiles, singing on a stage and dancing in unison. “Good Days” plays in the background. “i literally just a shed a tear i can’t believe this still. i love you,” Mr. Rose wrote in the caption.

The family of Ms. Smith-Fields, 23, said they didn’t learn of her death until nearly two days later.

Ms. Smith-Fields was a student at Norwalk Community College who wanted to become a physical therapist. Her family and friends described her personality as vibrant and magnetic.

Her mother, Shantell Fields, has said that she didn’t find out about her daughter’s death for nearly two days — and that she learned the news not from the Bridgeport Police Department, but through a landlord. Her lawyer said the family had to beg the department to collect evidence found in the apartment.

As weeks passed with few updates provided to the family and little media attention on the case, TikTok videos about Ms. Smith-Fields, many featuring footage of her family’s emotional pleas for help, began to garner more and more attention. Her friends began to post clips too, showing how playful and energetic she was. And in lieu of news from the Police Department, amateur sleuths began making videos in which they tried to answer big questions about the case themselves.

The videos about Ms. Smith-Fields have since garnered millions of views and hundreds of thousands of comments. The hashtags #laurensmithfields and #justiceforlaurensmithfields have been viewed more than 27 million times each on TikTok.