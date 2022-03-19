Why Katy Perry doesn’t go by her real name

Katy Perry’s self-titled debut album was released in her teens. “Katy Hudson,” E! recapped. Perry, who is the daughter of two pastors released the contemporary Christian album referring to her birth name Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson. The record sold only 200 copies, and Perry was unsuccessful in her attempts to become a popular musician. Perry was able to find the right home with Capitol Records after performing at open mic nights throughout Los Angeles and signing a few record contracts. In part to signify her new look, Perry adopted the maiden name of her mother to become Katy Perry. “I didn’t want to be Katheryn Hudson. I hated that, it was too scary for me, so I decided to be someone else,”She shared her story The Guardian.

Perry was a pop star and may have briefly used another name. Perry was born on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”Perry was asked by the host in 2010 if she intended to marry Mrs. Brand as her husband was British actor and comedian Russell Brand. Perry shared the following: “I’m in the process”she officially changed her name. The couple were married in 2010 and separated the next year. People recapped.

Perry remembers fondly his childhood before the fame. “I still am inspired by music but it’s nice I get to go home to Santa Barbara and feel like Katheryn Hudson, which is who I really am,”Perry spoke on SiriusXM Town Hall. (via Us Weekly).