Why Karol’s Blackpink Collab with Karol G Never Worked

Karol G released one of her most loved songs as a single in November 2019, following the success of her second album. “Tusa,”Nicki Minaj is the Queen of Rap. It was instantly popular, and the music video has been viewed over 1.3 billion times (with a “B”). The song has received over 1.3 billion views (with a B!) YouTubeAs of the time of writing. Karol was even awarded this award. Two nominations to the 2020 Latin Grammy AwardsFor Best Song and Best Record of The Year

In a video with MTVKarol announced in May that she had other plans for the song. “If I would’ve done a remix, I would’ve done it with BLACKPINK,”Karol explained. “We never tried because of COVID things. We spoke, but that would’ve been like, the remix of the life.”

All was not well when COVID protocols came into effect at the beginning 2020. Karol was open to BillboardShe stated in 2021 that she did not know what her future as a professional singer-songwriter would be like. “I stopped making music and told my team to take advantage of [‘Tusa’] as much as we could because I would probably be a one-hit wonder,”She continues. “All my concerts were canceled. I thought everything was over. I became depressed, and it’s a feeling I don’t ever wish on anybody.”Karol had to think again, just like everyone else.