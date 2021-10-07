Why Jana Kramer And Jay Cutler Called It Quits

On October 5, Jana Kramer hinted at her (newly single) relationship status with an Instagram post that joked she was third-wheeling with Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker. “Hi. My name is third wheel,” she wrote underneath the pic, which showed her standing by the couple as they kissed in the foreground. A source confirmed the news to Us Weekly, sharing that “she [Kramer] and Jay [Cutler] went on a few dates, but things seemed to fizzle out between them. They’re not seeing each other anymore.” And if the rumors are to be believed, Cutler’s ex, Kristin Cavallari, may have come between the pair before they ever had a chance to really get to know one another.

That’s because Cavallari has recently begun seeing “Carolina Can” singer Chase Rice, which apparently isn’t sitting too well with Cutler. “Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana,” an insider told People. Furthermore, “he’s not happy she’s dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back.” The love triangle got even more complicated following rumors that Kramer and Cavallari were friends … sort of. “Kristin’s been helping Jana throughout her divorce,” another source revealed to Us Weekly, though others insist the duo were “never friends.” Either way, it seems the waters were too muddied for true love to flourish.