Why Is There a Curfew for Wimbledon?

Wimbledon Championships 2023 was full of surprises.

Many sports clubs have rules, regulations or guidelines that don’t just apply to athletics. Wimbledon implemented a curfew or cut-off for playing, and this affected Andy Murray’s second round match against Stefanos Tissipas on 7th July. Why is there a curfew in Wimbledon? This is how it works.

Wimbledon curfews in London have nothing to do with the sport.

The curfew, which was first introduced in 2009 is now 11 p.m. The curfew came into effect in 2009, when the Merton Council Playing on the roof of Centre Court is permitted.

“The 11 p.m. curfew is a Planning Condition applied to balance the consideration of the local residents with the scale of an international tennis event that takes place in a residential area,” Wimbledon’s statement read in 2018. “The challenge of transport connectivity and getting visitors home safely is also a key consideration.”

Is there an exception to the Wimbledon curfew?

There have been some curfew exemptions in the past, even though there wasn’t much room for flexibility. The exception was made in the past. Exception In 2012, a match that concluded at 11:02 pm between Andy Murray (left) and Marcos Baghdatis (right), was allowed. Stephen Alambritis of Merton Council said after the game that “flexibility and commonsense prevailed”.

The only Wimbledon match to date that has gone past curfew is this one. The 2010 match between Novak & Olivier Rochus was pretty close to the curfew, as it ended at 10:58 pm.

Wimbledon’s curfew is not only a result of the players.

Wimbledon delayed matches Weather has affected the schedule on several occasions, not because of the players but due to the weather. Heavy rainstorms on the 3rd of July affected the game schedule. In fact, heavy rainstorms affected the schedule on July 3. The Washington PostRain on the day in question postponed 69 of the 68 matches. There was also another short delay due to rain. rain delay During the matches on July 8,

Whenever it Rain on an Outdoor CourtOfficials will suspend the match and ground staff will cover it until conditions are suitable to resume play. The delays could be a big factor when scheduling matches for curfew times.