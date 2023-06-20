Some say Tinder and Bumble are for hookups; Hinge, for relationship-minded women, while Match.com caters to older generations. So what’s Raya all about?

Raya offers celebrities the same solution as us, when they are looking for love on the internet.

1 Matthew Perry, the Friends actor, was seen in a TikTok recording video-calling a woman he met via a dating application. The girl was only 19 years old at the time.

Why is Raya a dating app and what are the steps to get it?

Raya, an exclusive dating application used by celebrities and influencers is a popular app among socialites.

Launched in 2015, the app advertises as “a community” of individuals interested in “dating and networking, or making new friends”.

It is extremely difficult for the C-lister, D-lister or E lister to make it onto this.

Users have to apply to the app and about 92 percent of membership applications fail, according to the New York Times.

Raya is currently used by approximately 10,000 people.

Although referrals aren’t necessary, “few members have ever been accepted into Raya without this”.

The website of Raya states that “applications will be assessed using algorithmic values, and the inputs from hundreds committee members located around the globe.”

A user may be refused, added to a list of over 100,000 waiting people, or accept.

It was never easy to find the Lamborghini among dating apps.

If you are one of the chosen ones you then have to $7.99 a month.

Which celebrities appear on Raya?

App’s Terms of Service prohibits users from taking screenshots, or revealing the identity of another user.

No matter how secretive an app is, rumors will continue to circulate and a few celebrities have claimed that they were seen using Raya.

Some of the stars have been spotted:

John Mayer

Pete Davidson

Elijah Wood

Raven-Symoné

Zach Braff

Bonnie Wright

Cara Delevingne

Ruby Rose

Diplo

John Cusack

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Drew Barrymore

Channing Tatum

Amy Schumer

Demi Lovato

Niall Horan

Matthew Perry

Ben Affleck

Lewis Hamilton

Lizzo

Why was Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry criticized for using Raya

These two actors were both Exposing their bad behavior On the dating apps, you can message younger women.

Matthew Perry (53), former Friends actor, was the center of controversy last year.Kate Haralson’s FaceTime on TikTokWhen they met in May 2020, he was only 19 years old.

The actor, who was 51 years old at the time of the incident and has since been recently Molly HurwitzYou can ask them to switch their video calls.

Kate says that Matthew started a 20-question game on the phone, where they asked each other questions to better get to know one another.

She said that while none of her questions was sexual in nature, at times she felt uncomfortable as Matthew did not seem to care about her age.

In May, a friend was recording the video of the chat and later posting it on TikTok.

Ben Affleck went viral also on TikTok in May last year after sending a 30-year-old female a video via Instagram, asking why she was not a match with him.

Nivine Jay believed the Oscar-winner’s profile was “fake” so she promptly turned down his advances.

However, it turns out Affleck’s account was real as she shared his video message on TikTok.