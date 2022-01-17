Why Insiders Believe Kanye West Controls Julia Fox

Since the news broke about Kanye West’s possible relationship with Julia Fox, they have been inseparable. It is becoming increasingly clear how much he has influenced her in such short time. Similar to how he transformed Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe by changing his hairstyle, it seems that Kanye is already doing the same thing with her. “Uncut Gems”Based on the outfits that we have seen thus far. “Kanye’s doing with Julia what he did to Kim,”A source said Page Six. “He’s controlling what she wore — making sure she appears as the set image that he has in his mind.”

Fox seems to have confirmed it with her feature on Interview Magazine. She claimed that most of her junk has been gone since Kanye’s arrival. “After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s*** was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic,”Fox wrote. “It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.”

Fox chose to look at it positively, despite experts and fans pointing out that it is a form of control. “I’m really surrendering,”She spoke. “I’ve been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it’s a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it.”