Why I can’t comment on any Facebook post?

FACEBOOK is all about interaction so it can be confusing and frustrating when you find you’ve lost your comment function.

There are many reasons why you may not be able comment on Facebook content. Here’s a list of some of the most common.

Why can’t I comment on anything on Facebook?

It’s possible to get started with Facebook basics if you don’t have the ability to comment on anything.

Check that you are using the most recent version of Facebook or refresh your desktop page.

Logging out and then logging back in could be an option.

Next, consider whether the user blocked you from commenting on a post or whether you want to comment on one that does not allow comments.

Sometimes people use a Timeline Review feature which means they have to approve each comment before other people can see it.

If you comment on a friend’s post with this feature enabled, they will receive a notification about your comments and can approve or reject it.

You can also change your Facebook settings to restrict who can comment on your friend’s posts.

Why can’t you comment on a Facebook live-video?

Facebook explains: “The broadcaster of a live video has the ability to apply comment moderation settings that may limit a viewer’s ability to comment on their live video.”

It goes on to mention several reasons why you might not be able to comment on a Facebook live video.

The fact that you can only comment once every 10 seconds, that you have to comment no more than 100 characters, that you have to have been following the stream for at most 15 minutes, and that you have had your account for more then two weeks.

These factors can help to prevent people from creating fake accounts for trolling.

A streamer may be required.

You should be aware that streamers can still remove your comments and block you from commenting.

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Are you looking for those hidden features within social media apps that are not readily accessible? We have you covered…

Facebook launches CAMERA glasses that film everything you see

In other news, Central Recorder recently revealed three steps to take right now to protect your WhatsApp messages from hackers.

Check out the wildly impressive Panasonic 65HZ1000 TV, which makes most tellies look rubbish.

Read our complete guide to Call of Duty 2021.

And Dell’s Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition is a gaming PC powerhouse that crushes both the new consoles.

Your stories are ours! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?