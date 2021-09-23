Why Hailey Bieber Distanced Herself From Her Family Name

Before Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot back in 2019, the model was better known as Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin’s daughter and someone who made headlines for her personal encounters with stars such as Drake and Shawn Mendes, according to Cosmopolitan. Hailey was also very good friends with Kendall Jenner and other models in the fashion industry like Bella Hadid, as detailed in Us Weekly.

But after the aspiring fashion designer met and fell in love with Justin, she knew she found someone that she wanted to be with for the rest of her life, and that’s why she decided to change her name. She wanted her marriage and her name to change sealed in. Hailey told Bustle in an interview, “I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old school like that. But I don’t take away my identity. He gets added to who I am.”

Speaking of family, a lot of Hailey’s fans can’t help but wonder what her famous father and her uncles thought about her going from “Baldwin” to “Bieber.” The answer is quite surprising. Scroll down to read their comments!