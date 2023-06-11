Why Gabrielle Union No Longer Is Afraid to Be a Bad Mom

At the same time, with so many cooks in the kitchen, Union wants to make sure they’re all bringing healthy ingredients to the table.

We have all committed to raising girls who are free. But we have to work together. “This required a number of us to go back into therapy in order to overcome some things from our past that we had not been able to heal and that we were subconsciously passing on to the next generation. [Kaavia].”

Once they noticed they were repeating certain patterns, Union said, “It’s like, ‘The No..’ We need to first heal so that we can become better village members, not only for Zaya but also for ourselves and our own children. Because we do not have to transmit everything and it is our duty to. [snipping motion] Cut those cords once we’re made aware.

Union, herself, has been receiving therapy for over three decades. Before she embarked on an intracontinental journey to trace the roots of her heritage ahead of her 50th birthday on Oct. 29, 2022, she passed the 30-year mark of her sexual assault at the age of 19, a trauma that admittedly shaped how she’d been navigating the world.