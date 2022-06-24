Why Florida Man Who Won $2 Million Lottery Says His Pregnant Dog Is Behind the ‘Life-Changing’ Win

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

A Florida man who hit the jackpot credits his new fortune to his tiny, pregnant dog. Leonard Linton is $2 million richer, and he told Florida Lottery officials it’s all because of his dachshund, Ivy.

Linton, 42, told Florida Lottery officials in a news release that he had received a call saying Ivy was not feeling well. Linton took an alternate route home to get to Ivy as soon as possible. Along the route, he made a pit stop at a Stop & Shop and purchased a scratch-off.

“I still can’t believe it. This is life-changing,” Linton told Florida Lottery.

Linton claimed a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000 at the the Lottery’s June 20 press release stated.

The Florida Lottery posted a photo on Twitter of Linton and Ivy with their big win.

When asked what he was going to do with the money, Linton told officials, “I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel.”

The Stop & Shop where Linton purchased his ticket is set to receive receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, according to the press release.

Launched in January, the $10 game 100X THE CASH offered more than $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top rewards of $2,000,000. 

Related Story

Latest News

Previous articleTobey Maguire’s Ex Jennifer Meyer Shares Insight Into Their Divorce

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact