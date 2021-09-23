Why Doesn’t Hulu Air ‘Dancing With the Stars’? Real Reason Behind It

The 30th season of Dancing With the Stars premiered on ABC on Sept. 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST. Many people without cable have used streaming services such as Hulu to keep up with this series. It usually airs new episodes within 24hrs of the premiere.

It’s possible that the episode has not been added to Hulu yet. It is common for there to be a delay between the time it airs and when it is added to Hulu. You might have to wait.