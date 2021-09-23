Why Doesn’t Hulu Air ‘Dancing With the Stars’? Real Reason Behind It

The 30th season of Dancing With the Stars premiered on ABC on Sept. 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST. Many people without cable have used streaming services such as Hulu to keep up with this series. It usually airs new episodes within 24hrs of the premiere.
It’s possible that the episode has not been added to Hulu yet. It is common for there to be a delay between the time it airs and when it is added to Hulu. You might have to wait.
The new episodes will only be available on Hulu for seven days, so make sure you keep up with the latest news. It will not be available on Hulu if you wait more than seven days. You won’t have the ability to watch it again.
Check to ensure there is a new episode. If not, it could be because there was a short break in the season. If you don’t still have the episode, make sure that you are connected to the internet and restart the app.