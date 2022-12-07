Why does Selma Blair have a cane at People’s Choice Awards 2022?

Cruel Intentions star Selma Blair walked in to the People’s Choice awards 2022 with a cane and fans only have one question – why?

Grammy nominated singer has used a cane for raising awareness of multiple sclerosis and other conditions that could make it difficult to connect with others.

With a cane custom made by David Lyons for her, the actress was dazzling on the Oscars After-Party red carpet. The cane featured her monogram, and included a pink diamond.

Selma Blair has a cane.

Selma has been seen with a cane since 2019 after the actress’ MS (multiple sclerosis) diagnosis in 2018.

The uninitiated: Mayo Clinic described Multiple sclerosis is a disabling brain disease that can affect the spinal cord and brain (central nervous system).

Selma spoke out about her condition during a recent interview. Harper’s BazaarShe then spoke out about how she was restricted in movement due to the disease. After revealing her limitations, she said that the cane was now part of her. ‘dance partner.’

She stated: “Movement has been so important to me my whole life,” She recalls. “I was a gymnast. I always wanted to be a dancer, but I never had any talent, never even took a lesson, and then to have my movement compromised…”

“But then I found the cane and realized how much I could work around it and how much coordination I still had, despite certain glitches. That freed me up so much,” This was noted by the actress.

Selma’s endeavor to normalize certain health conditions is praised by fans but more so than the audience, the actress shared why it was so important to her to be true to herself even in the public eye.

“I need to be comfortable in my skin to show other people that there are all these possibilities of how you can present yourself that makes you feel good,” The actress spoke out for the publication.

Fans adore Selma’s look at PCAs 2022 as actress wins award

Selma Blair was seen in all-black attire at the PCAs2022. She won The Competition Contestant Award.

The actress is making more awareness of a disease that has claimed the lives of more than 2.3million Americans. Fans are praising her for raising this issue.

A fan praises her for looking at PCAs 2022. Tweet: “Selma Blair rocking her dress and cane and being such a big voice for MS. She deserves this award! Thank you for being you and sharing your journey.”

Yet another Additional: “Congrats to Selma, you are so strong & you’ve inspired so many people. we all love you!! @SelmaBlair, @peopleschoice.”

