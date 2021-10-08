Why Does Fiber Make You Poop?

By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

First, it’s important to note there are two different kinds of dietary fiber: soluble and insoluble fiber. While they both contribute to optimal health, they perform different functions in the digestive tract. When soluble fiber’s ingested, it dissolves and converts into a gel-like substance, helping to lower cholesterol and stabilize blood sugar, according to Mayo Clinic. Great sources of soluble fiber include oat bran, nuts and seeds, berries and apples, via Medline Plus.

Insoluble fiber, on the other hand, doesn’t dissolve and moves through the digestive tract as indigestible material. This means it absorbs fluid and other intestinal byproducts, essentially sweeping away waste material and helping to efficiently move stool through our intestinal tract by adding bulk to it. And greater bulk in this context is a very good thing as it helps prevent constipation and other gastrointestinal diseases, and maintains regularity, via Medical News Today. Great sources of insoluble fiber are whole grains, vegetables, and wheat bran (via Medline Plus).

