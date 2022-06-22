Why Do We Get Déjà Vu?

The reason why déjà vu happens is not well understood, even by scientists. No matter what you consider to be the origin, it is interesting to speculate on, and some existing observations can provide valuable insight. Dr. Leslie Ellis, a registered clinical counselor, shared in an interview with MindBodyGreen that the temporal region of the brain has been associated with déjà vu. As further explained by Queensland Health, the temporal lobes are involved with the encoding of memories, understanding language, and emotional processing.

This region of the brain seems to align with current speculations that déjà vu may be related to memory. Anne Clearly, a cognitive psychologist, recreated feelings of familiarity in an experiment and discovered a potential connection to familiarity-based recognition. Familiarity-based recognition is a type of memory that describes moments where what we are experiencing feels vaguely familiar, yet we are unable to recall exactly where we know it from (per Association for Psychological Science). The participants studied the names of some celebrities before being shown photographs of various celebrities, including a few that the participants had previously studied. When asked to identify the celebrity in the photo, they felt that the celebrity was familiar to them, yet they were unable to identify why.

In another article published by the Academic Minute, neuroscientist Dr. Akira O’Conner proposed that the phenomenon may be due to the brain attempting to correct an error in memory, further supporting this theory.