Why do I wake up every night?

WAKING up before you are ready is one of life’s big annoyances, especially if you’re left tossing and turning in the early hours.

If you are waking up early, we have plenty of tips that will help you get back to sleep.

1 Experts suggest that you could have poor sleep if there is too much darkness. Credit to Alamy

Toilet breaks should be avoided

Do you need the loo? Dr Michael Breus said Business Insider that you should stay exactly where you are.

Even though it may seem tempting to empty your bladder, you should keep your body warm in bed.

Your heart must pump more blood around your body if you are not in the warmth.

For you to fall asleep, you will need to have a low resting rate. If your heart rate is high, it is more difficult to attain.

Stop watching the clock

It’s tempting to just roll over to check the time, but it’s not always the best option.

People can get irritated by the sound of their alarms.

Dr Michael suggested that you avoid checking your phone at every cost, because the anxiety of looking at the clock can keep one awake longer.

Get rid of the booze

Many people consider a glass of wine, or even a small amount of brandy, a pre-bed ritual.

Experts disagree with your belief that it improves our sleep.

This is because alcohol blocks tryptophan (an amino acid that helps you to sleep) from reaching your brain.

Professor Malcolm von Schantz of the University of Surrey said: “Alcohol has a weird effect in that it makes it easier to fall asleep, but it makes it harder to stay asleep and it affects the quality of our sleep.”

Pets should be kept away

All of us are guilty of letting our pets or cats cuddle up with us at night.

They can also rob us off our vital sleep – not only because they fidget, but because of fur shedding.

Additional to this, it is possible for asthmatic patients to have their allergies or asthma worsened by sleeping with a furry companion.

Cool down

You might feel like having a warm, cosy house is one of the only comforts in the colder months – but this can actually disrupt sleep.

Because central heating systems dry the mucous membranes, you are more thirsty at night.

Dr Neil Stanley, former chair of the British Sleep Society says 18C is the optimal temperature for a good sleep night.

To drift off, we need to lose approximately 1C of our body temperature (which is around 37C).

Your sleep will be disrupted if you are in a room that is too hot.

To regulate your body’s temperature, turn off the heating in your bedroom. Instead, use duvets or blankets as well as breathable bedding to keep it cool.

Quieten your mind

This is how you can help. The National Sleep Foundation recommends trying meditation.

They state that learning to silence your mind can help you fall asleep at night and navigate stressful daytime situations.

“If you’ve never tried it, start with as little as a couple minutes of sitting quietly and focusing on your inhale and exhale.

“You can also explore apps that will help guide you.”

They recommend that you do more exercise, as regular exercisers are more likely to fall asleep quicker and stay asleep more soundly.

HOW MUCH SLEEP IS IMPORTANT FOR MY YEAR? The National Sleep Foundation recommends: Newborns (0-3). Monate ): Sleep range narrowed to 14-17 hours (previously 12-18)

): Sleep range narrowed to 14-17 hours (previously 12-18) Infants (4-11 Months): The sleep range has been extended by two hours to 12-15 hours (previously it was 14-15).

The sleep range has been extended by two hours to 12-15 hours (previously it was 14-15). Toddlers (1-2 year olds): The sleep range has been extended by one hour to 11-14 hours (previously it was 12-14).

The sleep range has been extended by one hour to 11-14 hours (previously it was 12-14). Preschoolers (3-5): This increase in sleep duration was one hour to 10-13 (previously 11-13).

This increase in sleep duration was one hour to 10-13 (previously 11-13). School age children (6-13): Sleep range widened by one hour to 9-11 hours (previously it was 10-11)

Sleep range widened by one hour to 9-11 hours (previously it was 10-11) Teenagers (14-17). Sleep range widened by one hour to 8-10 hours (previously it was 8.5-9.5)

Sleep range widened by one hour to 8-10 hours (previously it was 8.5-9.5) Younger adults (18-25): Sleep range is 7-9 hours (new age category)

Sleep range is 7-9 hours (new age category) Adults (26-64) Sleep range did not change and remains 7-9 hours

Sleep range did not change and remains 7-9 hours Senior citizens (65+) Sleep range is 7-8 hours (new age category)

