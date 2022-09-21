Why do I feel so cold all the time? Here are 7 health problems you might be suffering from

We’ve all known someone who complains about their cold.

They may be wearing a jumper or heating up to the max in the heat of summer.

1 It could indicate a deeper health problem if you feel cold all the time, even when you are wrapped in warm clothing. Credit: Getty

Experts agree that the chill is not universally felt by everyone.

Israeli researchers discovered previously that women feel more frosty than their male counterparts.

Dr Eran Levin, of Tel Aviv University, said: “Men and women feel temperature differently.

“This thermal sensation difference was not created so that we could disagree with our partners about the air conditioner, but the reverse.

“From an evolutionary point of view, it is meant to make a couple take some distance from each other so that each individual can enjoy some peace and quiet.

“Our study has shown that the phenomenon is not unique to humans – among many species of birds and mammals, females prefer a warmer environment than males, and at certain times these preferences cause segregation between the two sexes.”

Although this may seem like a good reason to wear extra layers, doctors say that feeling cold all the while could be a sign of underlying health problems.

We take a look at seven possible causes.

1. Raynaud’s

According to the NHS, Raynaud’s disease is common and doesn’t usually cause serious problems.

According to doctors, the illness causes a decrease in blood circulation. This means that your body doesn’t circulate as well and you have difficulty staying warm.

Some people may feel paler than others, and some skin might turn blue.

Experts say you can help with the condition by keeping your home warm, wearing warm clothing in cold weather and especially your hands and feet.

Gurus recommend that you exercise regularly to increase circulation. You can also try yoga or breathing exercises to relax.

2. Hyperthyroidism

Inputting The ConversationAdam Taylor, Lancaster University Professor and Director, Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, said that hyperthyroidism could also be causing you to feel cold.

This is also known as an “underactive thyroid”.

It causes damage to the thyroid gland, which in turn stops it from producing enough hormones that aid with energy, skin, weight, and internal temperature.

This condition can be treated with synthetic hormones.

3. Hormonal issues

Hormones involved in the menstrual cycle can influence a woman’s body temperature.

Professor Taylor states that temperatures before ovulation average 35.9C and peak at 36.7C within a few days.

He said: “A number of sex hormones interact with the system that regulates our temperature.

“For example, oestrogen increases vasodilation, a widening of blood vessels, which helps reduce body temperature – whereas progesterone tends to cause warmer body temperatures.”

He also said that synthetic progesterone, which is found in oral contraceptives causes prolonged elevation of body temperature.

“While higher testosterone levels in men don’t appear to change the temperature of the body, it appears it may cause men to feel the cold less by desensitising one of the receptors that detects cold”He said so.

4. Arteriosclerosis

Prof Taylor said that conditions that narrow the blood vessels could be the reason you’re always cold.

He stated that Arteriosclerosis, which is caused by plaque buildup, is one reason for feeling cold.

“There are different types of this condition, but the one that most commonly causes a cold feeling is peripheral artery disease, where arteries supplying blood to your limbs are narrowed.

“The blood maintains our limbs’ tissues by providing them with nutrients that enable them to continue functioning and generating heat – which is why people with the condition may constantly feel cold.”

5. Diabetes

Diabetes affects almost five million Brits in the UK, and many more are at risk.

If you don’t know what the symptoms are or if they are subtle, it can take some time to receive a diagnosis.

The key signs include more frequent trips to the toilet, excessive thirst and tiredness.

Feeling cold is also a rarer sign of the condition – of which type 2 is the most common.

Dr Peter Bidey, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine previously explained: “When you have diabetes, it can affect your kidneys, your circulatory system and things along those lines, which could be why you’re having feelings of cold,”

Anaemia can occur when there is a problem with the kidneys. This can cause cold sensitivity and can even lead to nerve damage.

6. Anaemia

Iron can be found in meats, dark leafy vegetables, and pulses.

When someone is low in iron, they may suffer iron deficiency anaemia, which is when your body can’t produce enough healthy red blood cells.

This can leave you with cold hands and feet – but the more obvious signs are shortness of breath and tiredness.

Your doctor should treat iron deficiency. If you suspect you may have these symptoms (pale skin, weakness, heart palpitations, etc.), book an appointment.

7. Circulatory or heart condition

Many people have a condition that affects their heart and circulatory system. However, some of these conditions are not easily diagnosed.

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a serious, but often overlooked condition that causes cold feet.

It is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the legs from fatty deposits.

“You’re a little more prone to have a decrease in the blood flow to certain areas,”Dr Bidey has previously spoken GoodHouseKeeping This causes coldness, numbness, or tingling in your hands, feet, or legs.

The NHS says people can mistake leg pain as part of getting older, but should talk about it with their GP.

Critical limb ischaemia is one of the most serious complications of PAD. This is where there is severe blood loss in the legs and they are at high risk of developing gangrene.

You should immediately visit your GP.