Speculation surrounding Diddy’s and Yung Miami’s relationship has been confirmed They confirmed their love on a 2022 podcast.

In an interview, Yung Miami confirmed a year later that Diddy and her no longer gate.

2 Diddy and Yung Miami split up in April 2023

Why did Yung Miami and P Diddy split up?

The interview was conducted with The Cut The date is April 19, 2023. Yung Miami She and Diddy are no longer together.

She replied: “We still are friends!” We’re still good friends! However, we’re not together. It’s just not me.

Clarifying their relationship status, she added: “We were f***ing with each other hard. At one point, we spent every day together.

“He supported me, I supported him. “I’ll just let them call it what they like on the Internet.”

She did not give a reason as to why they are single.

Prior to June 2021 Yung Miami shared several images from the 40th birthday of Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas on Instagram.

In the last photo, she is seen holding hands with Diddy.

Diddy posted a picture with him, the City Girls rapper and the song Whole Lotta Money (by Bia) playing in the backround.

The fans quickly realized that they might not be friends.

In spite of online whispers about romance, neither side has confirmed it.

On the New Year Eve of 2021, Yung Miami said that they were.

She posted sweet snaps that she and hip-hop mogul 52 years old captioned simply “2022.”

The rumor about these two stars continued due to their social media appearances, song mentions, and public performances.

What’s the latest on Yung Miami Caresha Please?

First episode to air on June 12, 2022 Yung Miami podcast on RevoltTV premiered.

Diddy, her supposed love interest, was the first guest of Caresha Please.

Both stars confirmed their romantic relationship while stopping by the show.

The relationship status between the two was not determined.

During the podcast, Diddy told his lady love: “I’m single … but I’m dating. I’m just taking my time with life.”

The star producer was questioned by Yung Miami and asked “Alright.” “So what is this?”

“We’re dating,” the entertainer responded. We’re dating. We go have dates, and we’re friends.

We go on vacation, have fun, and we visit strip clubs or church …”

He also added: “You’re authentic, you’re one of the realest people I’ve ever met.

“You’re a great mother and a great friend. “We’re having fun, don’t you think?”

2 Instagram posts by Yung Miami Diddy fuel reports about their relationship

Has Yung Miami ever had children?

Yung Miami is a musician who has made headlines for her music and also a mother of two.

In 2013, Yung Miami had her first son, Jai Jr. She welcomed him with her ex-boyfriend Jai Wiggins.

She welcomed her daughter Summer in October 2019.

Joshua Luellen is her father, a music producer who founded 808 Mafia and was known as Southside.