Why Did The Carmichael Show Get Canceled?

The future of “The Carmichael Show,” in NBC’s line-up, has been uncertain since 2016, when 20th Century Fox TV and the network struggled to reach an agreement regarding the renewal of Season 3. According to reporting from Deadline. NBC was trying to cut the show by a few episodes but 20th TV, Jerrod and Carmichael were not having it. NBC finally granted 13 episodes to the show at the very last moment.

Even so, it is not astonishing that Season 4 did not happen. Carmichael made his decision to leave “The Carmichael Show”, when the cast options of that show were due to expire.

Jonnie Davis, 20th Century Fox TV’s president, and Howard Kurtzman, its CEO, said at the announcement: “We are grateful for the talent of Jerrod, and all his cast members.” Rarely does a comedy show tackle social and political topics in a hilariously clever way. “This show was unique, and we’ll miss it.”