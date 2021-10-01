Why Did Taylor Swift changed Red’s release date? Fans Speculate Adele is the Reason

Taylor Swift has announced the new release date for her album Red (Taylor’s version), and fans think Adele is why the singer bumped up the release.

Social media has been buzzing with rumors about Adele’s upcoming album. The British singer took a long hiatus after her 2015 album 25, which featured her mega-hit track Hello.

The 33-year-old went on a health and weight-loss journey in the past year, and fans believe she is ready to roll out some new music now.

Taylor, on the other hand, released two albums: Folklore and Evermore, in 2020. She is now busy re-recording her old hit albums while pursuing her battle against Scooter Braun for the ownership rights to her music.

The new release date of Red (Taylor’s version) explored

Taylor took to her Twitter on September 30 and announced that her upcoming work Red (Taylor’s version) would be out a week earlier than the scheduled release date.

The new release date is set for November 12. The I Knew You Were Trouble singer also revealed that the four-disc vinyl would release Red (Taylor’s Version). The autumn heartbreak album can be pre-ordered from taylorswift.com.

Fans think Taylor Swift bumped up the release because of Adele

As soon as Taylor announced the new release date for her album, fans began speculating that her album’s release date was clashing with Adele’s.

The British singer is rumored to be releasing new music for some time now. The rumors about a potential release date for her new album became rampant after radio host Mauler from The Morning Hot Tub and Stingray Hit List Countdown wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “New Adele. This week,” on September 28.

Rumors also suggest that Adele, signed to the record label XL records, is now aiming for a November release date. Hence, many fans claim that Taylor bumped up her album’s release to avoid clashing with Adele.

Rumors about ‘Hello’ singer’s upcoming album

Rumors about Adele’s upcoming album also suggest that the Rolling In The Deep singer recently shot a music video at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

Moreover, the Billboard Charts Twitter account recently shared Adele’s stats over the years. The stats saw the artist on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 list– including four No. 1 Hot 100 hits and two chart-topping albums: 21 and 25.

The singer’s name and work being brought up by the magazine made fans believe that she is working on something new behind the scenes.

Adele’s previous album, 25, reigned ten weeks at No. 1 on the all-genre albums tally. It also won album of the year and the best pop vocal album at the 2017 Grammys.