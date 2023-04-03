Why did Steve Allen decide to leave LBC

LBC’s staple figure for 44 years has been STEVE ALLEN

The broadcaster, however, shocked his fans by announcing that he was quitting his morning show.

1 Steve Allen is leaving his LBC morning program. Credit: LBC

Steve Allen, where are you? Why is he not on LBC yet?

Steve Allen is known as the host of his morning show, where he discusses stories from the newspapers.

It airs from Monday to Friday at 4am until 7am.

The radio personality announced on Friday that he will be leaving the station at the age 68.

Revealing his decision to leave LBC, he tweeted: “Some news from me, firstly thanks for all your questions.

“My contract with LBC is up shortly and, following discussions, I’m stepping down from LBC today.

“I’d like to thank you all for listening over the last 44 years, it’s been an honour and a privilege.”

A spokesperson from Global confirmed the news adding: “We thank him for his enormous contribution to commercial radio over the past 44 years, making him one of the longest-serving radio broadcasters in the UK.”

Steve Allen’s replacement on LBC could it be?

Global Radio has yet to reveal who Steve’s replacement will be.

Ian Payne, however, has assumed the role, although it is not clear if he will continue to work full-time.

Payne hosts the late-night telephone-in program, usually between 10 and 1 a.m. on Monday through Thursday. Nick Abbott, however, has assumed this role.

Steve Allen: Who are you?

Steve was born March 17, 1954 in Bromley Kent.

He’s the LBC’s longest serving presenter, with 44 years.

LBC, which was originally London Broadcasting Company, is now Leading Britain’s Conversation. He started his career in the early 80s.

His first role was as a host for Night Extra.

Steve moved to The Night Is Young, which he presented on the station.

After LBC split, he was the host of Saturday Night Out’s afternoon program for London Talkback Radio.

On Friday, February 24, 20,23, he had his final show on LBC – on the exact same day that he declared that he would be leaving.

Twitter was his first port of call on March 1, 2023. He thanked listeners via Twitter for sharing their thoughts, saying that it was “much appreciated” and “very touching”.