Here is the Reason For Katie Nolan’s Good Bye for ESPN

“I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” TV and podcast host Katie Nolan began her tweet from Sept. 29, which caused quite the uproar online among sports fans. The tone in her post is undoubtedly melancholy (and a bit sassy), but Katie, who “puts herself out there for a living,” as stated by her Instagram bio, seems to be at peace with the fact that she’s no longer an ESPN employee.

After her four-year stint at Fox Sports, which was where she hosted Garbage Time with Katie Nolan, a series that The Atlantic deemed “the future of sports TV,” Katie was welcomed aboard by ESPN in 2017. There, she hosted the late-night show Always Late with Katie Nolan on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus, as well as the podcast Sports? with Katie Nolan. Her new life breathed new life into sports commentary. What made Katie leave ESPN? Let’s get to the bottom of it.