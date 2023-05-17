Why did Heather Unbehaun lose custody of Kayla, her daughter?

Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Heather Unbehaun, the subject of ‘Unsolved Mysteries,’ lost custody over her daughter Kayla before abducting Kayla. But what was her reason for losing custody?

Kayla Unbehaun starred in an episode Unsolved MysteriesThe show helped reunite with the parent who had custody of her. Many people were interested in the details of this story. They are particularly interested in knowing why Heather UnbehaunKayla’s mom and her kidnapper lost custody of their daughter from the start.

What caused Heather Unbhehaun to lose custody of Kayla?

Kayla, then 9 years of age, was abducted for the first time by her mother. Although her father had filed a report of missing persons, she was still missing for nearly six years. Her story wasn’t featured prominently on Unsolved MysteriesBoth her and Heather’s photos were displayed on screen at the conclusion of “Abducted by a Parent” which was a story about two separate cases where a parent who did not have custody of their child abducted them.

Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Heather was one of these parents, though the reasons for her loss of custody are still unclear. Kayla’s Story was not included in the episode. Unsolved MysteriesMany details about her case remain unrevealed. It seems they are hoping for some privacy now that her mother is in jail and she has returned to her father.

“I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe. “I want to thank [the City of Elgin, Illinois Police and Fire Departments], the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case,” her father, Ryan, said in a statement. “We request privacy until we can get to know one another again and start this new journey.”

Kayla was identified based on the appearance of her on “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Kayla is not the main character of this episode. Unsolved Mysteries She was reunited to her father by a shop clerk after she had appeared in the episode. “It really was a sequence of events where the caller felt like they had made an identification, and called the police, and the police responded and we’re persistent with their investigation,” a lieutenant with the Asheville Police Department You can learn more about this by clicking here..

Missing girl Kayla Unbehaun featured on Netflix “Unsolved Mysteries” found safe 6 years later after stranger recognizes her. pic.twitter.com/I7RSJuiC36 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 17, 2023

After making a police call, the officers confirmed that Kayla was in fact the girl and arrested her mom. Kayla’s mother was arrested after she was turned over to North Carolina services. They then contacted Illinois police, where the girl was taken. She was reunited with her father the following day when he drove to Illinois. Heather was being held in Illinois on a $250,000 bond and is awaiting her extradition.