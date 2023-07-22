Why did CMT cancel Jason Aldean’s Try That In A Small Town album?

The music video for Jason Aldean’s Try That In A Small Town has been pulled from the air by Country Music Television (CMT), but why did they cancel it?

Jason Aldean is under fire after his song Try That In Small Town was criticized by Sheryl Crow and Country Music Television for its alleged promotion of inappropriate themes. Sheryl Crow, Country Music Television and other country music artists have criticised the Grammy-nominated singer. However, Aldean has taken to Twitter to refute these accusations.

Here’s what to know about the drama surrounding Aldean’s Try That In A Small Town.

Why did CMT cancel Jason Aldean’s Try That In A Small Town?

CMT cancelled the video for Try That In A Small Town after accusations were made that it promoted violence and gun use against the police.

On May 19, 2023, Aldean released the track, where he sings about living in a small town and how its residents wouldn’t tolerate the crime found in cities.

You can read the lyrics:

“Cuss out a cop, spit in his face

Light the flag by stepping on it

Yeah, ya think you’re tough

You can try it in a town

How far can you go?

‘Round here we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won’t take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t”

The controversy circulated upon the music video’s July 14 release, which showed Alden singing in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee. Henry Choate, an African-American 18-year-old accused of attacking a Caucasian teenager in 1927 was lynched at the Maury County Courthouse.

Choate, despite having denied the allegations made against him, was lynched on the spot after an armed group of White men had dragged Choate from the rear of a vehicle through the city. In 1946, the courthouse served as a backdrop for the Columbia Race Riot.

It also featured real footage showing robberies as well as protests against police brutality.

Online critics are accusing Alden of releasing a “modern lynching song”, while Sheryl Crow wrote on Twitter:

“I’m from a small town. Even small town residents are tired of violence. There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. If you’ve survived a mass shooter, then you should understand this better than anybody else. It isn’t small-town America. It’s just lame.”

Another user wrote: “Imagine the caliber of human being you would have to be to know that 60 people were murdered while watching you perform, by a mass shooter who was enabled by USA’s insane relationship with guns, and making a song promoting more of them.”

Jason Alden, a musician at the Route 91 Harvest Festival 2017, was killed by Stephen Paddock.

Jason Alden replies to Try That in a Small Town drama via Twitter

One day after the track was pulled by CMT, Alden, 46, posted a tweet to deny the accusations, calling them “dangerous” and “meritless”. This message received over 21 million views within two days.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” he wrote.

“These references are not only meritless but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage – and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music – this one goes too far.”

Jason continued: “As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91 – where so many lost their lives – and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart.”

According to the singer, Try That In A Small Town “refers to the feeling of a community” he had with neighbors growing up, regardless of their background differences.

“My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to – that’s what this song is about.”

TackleBox, the production company behind Aldean’s video, Clarifications It is not true that the singer chose the location for the courthouse. They also noted that the site has been a popular filming spot, including Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Paramount‘s holiday film, A Nashville Country Christmas.