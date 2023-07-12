Why did a Barbie-pink Tardis appear in London, and how does it relate to Doctor Who?

A Barbie pink Tardis has popped up near London’s Tower Bridge this week leading to questions about how Doctor Who and the upcoming Greta Gerwig flick are linked.

Barbie‘s marketing team have been hard at work promoting the highly-anticipated fantasy comedy. The cast has been jetting out to major capitals around the world to promote the film while embracing quirkier press calls befitting Greta Gerwig’s movie. But the latest promotional move sees a Barbie-fied version of Doctor Who‘s iconic Tardis.

Barbie pink Tardis descends upon London

If you were strolling around the Tower Bridge area, then there’s a chance you may have stumbled across a Barbie Tardis. It was timed perfectly to appear before the London Premiere.

The official Doctor Who Twitter account tweeted a photo of the pink Tardis against the London Bridge with the caption: “Come on TARDIS, let’s go party.” Fans are able to visit the Tardis and take pictures of the specially-created prop.

Barbie’s red carpet premiere takes place at Leicester Square on Wednesday, July 12.

Why does the pink Tardis exist?

This pink Tardis has been created for a promotional and publicity campaign for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

You can also find out more about the A-Team here. Note: This campaign was kept under wraps. It was set up near the Tardis to explain why the Tardis had been placed there. Warner Brothers, which distributes Barbie, is the responsible company for this campaign.

“If you enter this area, it is likely that you will be filmed and your image and/or voice may appear in our recordings,” the note explains. This note then states those entering the area knowingly consent to their images and/or voices being included in our recordings.

“If you do not wish to be photographed, recorded or appear under these conditions, you should leave the area immediately and contact a member of staff.”

It has been suggested that the Doctor Who-Barbie crossover was prompted by Ncuti Gatwa’s involvement in both projects.

Barbie’s Ncuti Gatwa to become the fifteenth Doctor

It’s shaping up to be a big year for Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa. The 30-year-old rocketed to fame in 2019 starring in Sex Education, Netflix’s hit comedy. But with Barbie coming out this year and Gatwa named as the next regeneration of Doctor Who’s eponymous time traveller, this is shaping up to be the biggest year in Gatwa’s career thus far.

Ncuti Ghatwa, a Ken doll from Ncuti Gatwa’s Barbie ensemble cast. Ryan Gosling plays the lead Ken opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie. The cast also includes several other Kens, besides Gatwa. Simu Lin, John Cena and Kingsley Ben-Adir all appear in the film.

Barbie will be in the movie theatres starting Friday, 21 July.