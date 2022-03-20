Why cold butter should be added to your Marinara Sauce

We all have heard the phrase “Pasta water is liquid gold”. Although it might not seem obvious, leftover pasta water can be used to make a delicious top-tier sauce. However, fans of Italian cuisine are well aware that this is true. Despite pasta water’s undeniable star status, other ingredients can certainly help make this murky liquid sparkle like the gold it claims to be.

A generous serving of pasta water rich both in starches, and salt can give noodle dishes a much-needed taste boost. The fat adds a whole new dimension to the dish. This process is known as emulsification and produces a luxurious, smooth sauce every time. This prevents the sauce from pooling, and the sauce adheres effortlessly to the pasta.

Many home cooks still prefer olive oil as their binding agent. However, butter is becoming more popular for its superior results.

Butter is the real secret to a better sauce

Although olive oil is an excellent emulsifier it can take more elbow grease due to its 100 per cent fat content to make a velvety sauce. Butter is, however, more stable due its emulsion with water in butterfat (16-18% water to 88% butterfat). This will result in butter that blends more smoothly into the pasta, giving it a velvety emulsion which will adhere to the pasta better.

And, if that’s not enough to make you team butter, know that it also boosts flavor. Butter adds rich buttery notes without the oily texture of olive oil. But, while butter can make your sauce 10 times better, it shouldn’t be blindly thrown in without thought.

(Narsil, Shutterstock.com)

How to add butter to pasta the right way

To make a showstopping sauce, it’s best to add butter when it is cold, rather than room temperature. Because the emulsion has a higher stability, fats can be added slowly and the butterfat can dissolve completely.

Andrew Carmellini is a former chef and coauthor Urban ItalianHere’s how to use butter to sauce pasta. Chef Carmellini uses a spider strainer to transfer the pasta into a saucepan of tomato-based sauce. He cooks the pasta for one minute. “That way the pasta can absorb some of the sauce and it can become a great tasting stew together,”He explains.

Then he adds some pasta water. “We’re going to add some of that water to the sauce to give it that shiny yummy flavor,”He continues to add. After that, he turns off heat and adds two tablespoons chilled butter, a little olive ole oil, and parmesan.

Chef Carmellini says adding butter to the pasta sauce can be described as MantecareIt means to blend or make cream. Consider this tasty pasta sauce hack the next time you’re preparing dinner. It’s an Italian tradition to add butter to pasta sauce.

