Why Clayton Echard’s ‘Women Tell All’The Bachelor Franchise at Its Worst

Warning! This story contains spoilers “Women Tell All” for Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

This season of The BachelorIt was a difficult one Clayton Echard. He was manipulated by arguably the franchise’s worst villain ever in Shanae Ankney ; he’s dealt with online criticism so seething that he It was regrettable to become The Bachelor Eventually, he might be all alone. former lead’s prediction This is correct. But no one suffered this season as much as the viewers — and the women just proved they are just as much to blame as Echard for this shitshow of a season. Let’s break down why Echard’s “Women Tell All”Episode Was The BachelorAt its worst

Shanae is The Worst, but Everyone Was A Bully

Shanae Ankney spent way too much time on my screen this season, turning the villain dial to 11 as she fake-cried and fake-apologized and mocked other women’s mental health. So don’t get me wrong, she deserved every little bit of what she got. However, she was not the only one who lost the right of calling. AnyoneAnother bully was the way they reacted during the Ankney incident “Women Tell All.” From cursing her out to laughing at her dress to heckling her when she tried to answer a question, the women — with a few notable exceptions — sank right down to her level, and it was nails across my ears and eyeballs.

Elizabeth CorriganShe was one of those exceptions. Even though she did throw a few zingers at times, she was the one who arguably deserved it most after Shanae Annkney had mocked her numerous times for having ADHD. One reason that fans were eager to see the episode was because it was actually something they had anticipated. “Women Tell All”Was to see Corrigan will have to confront Ankney . However, bullying and mental health were not even discussed during those two hours. Instead, they were threatened and displayed. Perhaps even The BachelorProducers realized at that moment how hypocritical this conversation would have been.

Jesse Palmer Had No Control As Host

It was only six minutes into the “Women Tell All”When you are Twitter Memes were born, calling out First time host Jesse Palmer The show was lost of control. Palmer sat calmly as the women shouted at one another, which would have made for an excellent show. “sitting calmly”In that room, it was infectious. Fans couldn’t understand a thing that was being said by anyone at times, and the Season 26 housemates sure didn’t listen to the host when he tried to calm the situation, if they could even hear him.

I don’t think this was a first-time host problem, either; Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia Adams and even Chris Harrison have The moderated the struggle. “Tell All”Episodes . This one felt particularly out of his reach, however, as the majority of the first hour was just a cacophony judicious screaming. Even if he couldn’t control it they could at least edit out more of this incoherence.

The Unabashed Hate that Spans Two Hours

The Bachelor is known for dragging out the drama, as those three-hour finales really put viewers’ attention spans to the test. We didn’t need to watch this for two hours, for all the reasons mentioned above. “Women Tell All.”No one did. We had to discuss the ugly with Shanae Annkney and the women got the chance to criticize Clayton Echard. But why would anyone give Clayton Echard such a huge platform? slut-shame Cassidy Timbrooks Genevieve Parisi?

It was so common to rehash situations that there were many. Never mattered. They were shouting at women Claire HelligFor the things she said about Echard and she left Before the first rose ceremony. A big time-sucking discussion revolved around whether or not the former footballer cried on his first date with Sarah Hamrick. This is a huge deal. The fact that the special was filmed so long after filming had ended only makes it even more apparent how much everyone has held onto their petty baggage.