Why Camilla’s Jewelry At Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Was So Meaningful

Camilla Parker Bowles also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral. The wife of King Charles III paid special care to her funeral attire, making very bold callbacks to her long association with the late monarch. The queen consort wore items that had special significance to her, her family, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Her main look consisted of a fashion-forward black coat dress and hat and half veil, which doesn’t appear to hold deeper meaning outside of the fact that, as Express points out, the veil is more modern than state funerals usually call for.

However, royal watchers have made special note of Queen Victoria’s Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch, which Bowles wore pinned to her coat. According to Page Six, the diamond-encrusted brooch is shaped like a heart and includes the number 60, which marks the number of years in a Diamond Jubilee. The publication speculates that Bowles chose this particular piece to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 year-reign, which eclipses Queen Victoria’s by seven years. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the queen consort is no stranger to this brooch and has proudly sported it at numerous events over the past few years.

Lastly, Bowles’ choice of handbag is also likely a subtle nod to Queen Elizabeth II. According to Metro UK, Bowles sported a black leather Launer handbag, which is known to have been one of the queen’s favorite fashion lines. Per Vogue, the late monarch developed a life-long liking of this particular brand.