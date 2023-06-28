Why Biden’s age should be embraced

President Biden’s campaign is being advised to compare the president to Indiana Jones and embrace his age. Jeffrey Katzenberg, the movie mogul, billionaire and film producer, is quoted in the Wall Street Journal as urging Biden compare himself to Harrison Ford who shares the same birthday. Katzenberg says Biden can also make fun of his age, like Ronald Regan when he joked about it during the 1984 presidential debate. Les Trent of Inside Editon has the full story.

