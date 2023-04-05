Why are Budweiser’s customers mad? Boycott

Source: Instagram/@dylanmulvaney

Recently, there has been a lot of heated discussion online about Budweiser. While major beer brands generally don’t attract controversy, some are calling for boycott.

Many are curious as to what everyone is mad about and whether this controversy merits a boycott. We know what we know.

Budweiser: Why are people so mad?

Budweiser anger is rooted entirely in the brand’s partnership with TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney and trans activist Dylan Mulvaney for her “365 days milestone of Girlhood.” Budweiser made it clear that Dylan was now the brand’s spokesperson. Dylan also posted on Instagram about the Bud Light she had received.

“Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! To celebrate this sport thing, @budlight offers you the chance at $15,000 To win, send us a short video using #EasyCarryContest “Good luck!” In the article, she said. Some thought the partnership was a joke, but when they discovered it was true, those who oppose transgender people started to object to it.

Dylan stated in another video that she is happy to be partnered with Budweiser for the celebration of the one year anniversary of her transition. “This month I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood, and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever — a can with my face on it,” she said. Some people may have celebrated the decision. However, there were some voices from the right who voiced opposition to the decision and created controversy.

Some people on the left are against Dylan Mulvaney’s Budweiser partnership.

The good news is Bud Light tastes just like rainwater that somebody siphoned from a bucket, so it should be easy to boycott,” Matt Walsh wrote in response. Other people shared similar views, saying, “Boycott Bud Light, and NEVER DRINK IT AGAINEVER.” Many others shared the same sentiments, suggesting that this product is “gone woke”.

Dylan has not yet responded to the “controversy”, nor should she. Although there are many important issues that merit genuine discussion and disagreement within U.S. politics it is not the case that Budweiser “gone woke” simply because they partnered up with a prominent trans woman in order to promote their products.