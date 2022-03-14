Why 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ Johnny Is The Most Sympathetic Cast Member This Season

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode “There’s No Fear In Love.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 features one of the most scandalous casts in this franchise’s spinoff-filled history. From alleged infidelity to claims of faked storyline details, this year has also been a bad look for a bulk of the cast, as many are currently embroiled in some drama in their storylines that makes it hard to root for them. One exception is Ella Johnson’s boyfriend Johnny, who received some rough news in the latest episode.

Ella told her Chinese lover Johnny that because he’s not in the U.S. yet, and because he couldn’t commit to their vacation in Dubai, she had doubts about his commitment to their relationship. What’s more, she also mentioned that she met up with someone else and had sex with them, which was understandably hard for Johnny to hear. As if that weren’t enough reason to feel bad for the guy, let’s look at more reasons why Johnny is the most deserving of sympathetic love from fans after this season.

Johnny’s Factored In Family Responsibilities With His Dubai Decision

Johnny’s unwillingness to meet Ella in Dubai wasn’t because he didn’t want to see her, but more due to COVID-19 protocols regarding in China. Due to rules in place at the time, Johnny explained he’d be facing a five-week quarantine upon returning from the UAE. That extended stretch, plus the actual span of the vacation, would pull Johnny away from work for a considerable amount of time. And since Johnny supports his family that includes his own son, it would be far less than ideal to miss out on all that work and money.

Johnny Is Still Committed To Ella, Despite The Cheating Incident

I’m not going to act like the moral police regarding Ella and her reasons for sleeping with someone else while in an active relationship, but it is somewhat impressive how well Johnny took that news. Not many people would have been so measured and practical when learning that their significant other (who they are about to propose to) cheated on them things, and with an all-around lack of emotional turmoil. As such, Johnny’s continued commitment and calm handling of the situation is commendable.

Does This Make Johnny The Most Redeemable Cast Member Of The Season?

I think 90 Day Fiancé fans often like to crown the most redeemable cast members of the season, while dethroning the least redeemable stars, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Johnny is someone that comes up quite often even after these episodes. I think there’s no questioning that Johnny’s actions are more consistently defensible and emotionally sound than others’, but it’s probably worth mentioning that he hasn’t had a lot of screentime when compared to other cast members. So it’s possible with more focus devoted to him in a future season (if such a thing happens), we could see some of Johnny’s less savory side. But so far, he’s looking good, and he’s earned our sympathy to this point.